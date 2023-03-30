Jeanette Harriman

She was born on May 11, 1921 in Delmenhorst, Germany, to Herman and Anna (Heina) Czerner.

Jeanette grew up in Germany and met her husband, Murray, during World War II. They married in Germany and together they returned to the United States. They lived in Kansas City, Leawood and they eventually settled in Olathe in 1979.

She was a homemaker, but she worked as a buyer for the Jones Store for some years. She was the volunteer bookkeeper at Prince of Peace Catholic Church for over 19 years. She also volunteered at St. Mary’s Food Kitchen in Kansas City, Kansas, as their bookkeeper for many years.

She was active in the choir at the 10:30 a.m. Mass. She was very active in the Secular Franciscan Order at Prince of Peace as well. She was an active member of the Olathe Culture Class, the Johnson County Republicans Committee and the Heart of America Dachshund Club in Kansas City. Although she never had any children, she was a wonderful, dear friend to many people. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jeanette is survived by her niece Doris Lange and her husband Lutz, her great nieces Bettina and Claudia and their families and many friends that were near to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband Merwin (Murray) Harriman, her parents Herman and Anna, and her sister Toni.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel with the Rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe. A private interment will take place at Leavenworth National Cemetery on Friday, April 21, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jeanette’s memory to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W 143rd St, Olathe, KS 66062.