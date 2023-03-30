Frank Edward Cornwell

Service will be held at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home in Independence, Iowa, on Saturday, June 17th, 2023. Visitation will be held at 9 am and the service at 10:30 am. There will be a celebration of life at Health Care Resort of Kansas City, 8900 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, Kansas on April 22, 2023, at 10:30 am.

Frank Edward “Ed” Cornwell went home to Jesus and his beloved wife on March 26,2023 at age 92.

Frank was born to Ralph Cornwell and Margaret Wenger Cornwell on Jan. 7, 1931 in Independence, Iowa. He met his wife Phyllis Cornwell while they were in high school together. They married June 7, 1952 and went on to have 5 daughters. The couple resided in Independence, Iowa, until 1986 when they relocated to the Kansas City area.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Frank also loved camping, fishing, gardening, farming, bowling, wood working, cheering on his beloved Kansas Jayhawks and Iowa Hawkeye teams, and taking care of everyone. He spent many years mentoring young men through the construction industry. He and his wife were partners in Cornwell Masonry for many years.

Frank enjoyed traveling the country cheering on his grandchildren while they participated in various activities.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Cornwell and Margaret Cornwell, his mother and father-in-law Orville and Sarah Miller and siblings Myrtle Hind, Myrle Schulmeister, Martha Long, Lucille Hall, Ruth Stephens and Walter Cornwell.

He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Rick) Freebern of Overland Park; Becky Brinson of Tallahassee, Florida; Debra (Perry) Kiler of Olathe; Carolyn (Mike) Junk of Hudson, Iowa; and Jane (Edwin) Alft of Kansas City, Kansas. He was a devoted grandfather to 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and was eagerly anticipating three additional great grandchildren, who were all the light of his life. He is also survived by siblings Robert Cornwell, Mildred Kinzer, James Cornwell and Irene Butterfield.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations to establish a memorial garden at his care center in Kansas City.