  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Frank Edward Cornwell

Frank Edward  “Ed” Cornwell went home to Jesus and his beloved wife on March 26,2023 at age 92.

Service will be held at Reiff Family Center Funeral Home in Independence, Iowa, on Saturday, June 17th, 2023. Visitation will be held at 9 am and the service at 10:30 am. There will be a celebration of life at Health Care Resort of Kansas City, 8900 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, Kansas on April 22, 2023, at 10:30 am.