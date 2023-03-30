  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Daniel Paul DeSalvo

Daniel Paul DeSalvo’s death was announced by Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions – Olathe.

A visitation will be held 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. A service will follow immediately after. Both are at the Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, 14275 South Black Bob Rd.