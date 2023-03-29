  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village residents polled about new community center — Here’s what they said

A recent survey shows nearly half of Prairie Village residents who participated in it "definitely would" use a new community center to replace the deteriorating Paul Henson YMCA, pictured above. File photo.

Most Prairie Village residents still say they would use a new community center that replaces the aging Paul Henson YMCA, though that proportion has decreased from four years ago.

At the same time, a majority of respondents to a new survey said they would be willing to pay higher taxes in order to build a new community center.

