  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Here’s where Overland Park’s Brookridge development stands

Construction on the Brookridge redevelopment near Antioch Road and Interstate 435 in Overland Park could begin before the end of this year, developers say, but it will depend on whether they can secure financing. File image.

Before this year is up, it’s possible passing motorists and Overland Park residents could see the very first bit of construction begin on the roughly $2 billion Brookridge redevelopment near Antioch Road and Interstate 435. 

But that will be contingent on whether developers secure the financing they need to finally move forward with the much-discussed, 200-acre development on the site of the old Brookridge golf course.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

