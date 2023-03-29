A new apartment complex in Mission received a final green light Monday evening.
The city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved the final development plan for an apartment complex at a former JCPenney call center, 5665 Foxridge Drive.
The plan includes 307 apartment units
- Block Real Estate Services, LLC, is the developer for the planned five-story complex that includes a mix of executive, one and two-bedroom units.
- A central courtyard with a pickleball court, pool, fire pit and other amenities facing Broadmoor Street is included in the plans.
- Curtis Holland, an attorney with Polsinelli representing the developers, told the planning commission on Monday that there is no time frame yet on when construction may start.
The Metcalf-56th Street intersection poses issues
- This is a three-way stop with a right-of-way for drivers on Metcalf.
- Recommendations from a second traffic study still include a lengthened deceleration lane for southbound Metcalf traffic turning east (or left) onto 56th Street.
- There is no recommendation for a traffic signal at the intersection, and there is no plan for how or when to complete the recommendations as Metcalf falls under the Kansas Department of Transportation’s purview.
- Brian Scott, deputy city administrator, told the planning commission there is a bridge study planned for Metcalf over Johnson Drive that is likely to reconfigure the corridor to the north and south.
- “It’s been a longstanding issue, already there, it exists not being caused by us and not being exacerbated by us,” Holland said. “Our viewpoint is it’s a KDOT issue.”
Next steps:
- The city council will not take any more action on this project as the planning commission made the final approval on Monday.
- Developers do need to submit signage plans to staff for administrative approval.
- Scott told the planning commission that there is a five-year drop dead date for when the development needs to be completed.
- The developer could ask for an extension before that five-year date — in September 2027 — hits.
