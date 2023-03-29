  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission puts final stamp on apartment plan off Metcalf

Apartments proposed for 56th Street and Foxridge Drive

A five-story, 307-unit apartment complex off Metcalf Avenue received its final OK on Monday from the Mission Planning Commission. Above, a rendering of the complex at 5665 Foxridge Drive. File image via city documents

A new apartment complex in Mission received a final green light Monday evening.

The city’s Planning Commission unanimously approved the final development plan for an apartment complex at a former JCPenney call center, 5665 Foxridge Drive.

