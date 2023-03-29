Linda Bernet

Linda was born on July 7, 1941 in Enid, Oklahoma, to Herbert Lyall Young and Marjorie Helen (Jones) Young. As a child, she enjoyed being a Blue Bird and Campfire Girl, bike riding and swimming, participating in the Enid High School Drum and Bugle Corp, and going to California with the Corp to compete.

She was an active member of the Enid United Methodist Church, baptized and confirmed her faith. Linda graduated from Enid High School in 1959 and then attended three years of college at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. She pledged the Apha Phi Sorority. Linda returned to Enid and worked in a store and as a secretary at an insurance agency.

Linda met Darrel D. “Tony” Bernet while he was completing pilot training at Vance Air Force Base in Enid. They married on July 27, 1963. They set out on their honeymoon trip to Merced, California, where Tony was stationed at Castle Air Force Base. They made many scenic stops along the way. When Tony was assigned to Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base, they moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where their daughter Kimberly was born in 1964. The family then moved to Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Their son Bradley was born in 1967 at Kittery, Maine. The family embarked on a new adventure when Tony began his long career with Trans World Airlines in Kansas City. The couple raised their children in Overland Park.

Linda most enjoyed family vacations, especially to Hawaii, going to the lake, holidays, family celebrations, and her dogs. She and Tony celebrated their 50th Golden Anniversary in 2013.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and oldest brother Herbert Young. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Tony, daughter Kim (Bernet) Mustain and son-in-law Kevin of Spring Hill, Kansas, son Brad Bernet and daughter-in-law Lauri of Lawrence, Kansas, grandchildren Kayla (Mustain) Hadd and her husband Tommy of Osawatonie, Kansas, Krista Mustain of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Karson Mustain of Lawrence, Kansas, and Ethan Bernet of Manhattan, Kansas, as well as great granddaughters Avery and Addison Hadd. She has several cousins in Topeka and Wichita. Linda is also survived by her older brother Douglas Young of Destin, Florida, her nephews Steve, Mark, and Andrew Young of Alabama and Florida, and their families, as well as her Bernet extended family, including Jon Barstad, Sr. of California, and many nieces and nephews in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, and Wisconsin.

Linda was a lovely, kind, and a sweet mother and wife who took great care of her children while Tony was gone flying airplanes. She will be so dearly missed, but her family finds comfort in knowing that because of her faith, she is with the Lord, free from pain, and that they will see her again.

Donations in memory of Linda may be made to Hillsdale Presbyterian Church for their new Christian School, which Linda’s great granddaughters will attend, and which will be a lasting legacy of Linda’s faith in the communities of Miami County, Kansas. Checks may be mailed to Hillsdale Presbyterian Church, 22875 w 255th Street, Hillsdale, KS 66036. Please note “Linda Bernet Memorial Fund” on the memo line. Thank you from Linda’s family!