Linda Bernet

Linda Lou (Young) Bernet, 81-years-old, passed away on March 26, 2023.

Linda was born on July 7, 1941 in Enid, Oklahoma, to Herbert Lyall Young and Marjorie Helen (Jones) Young. As a child, she enjoyed being a Blue Bird and Campfire Girl, bike riding and swimming, participating in the Enid High School Drum and Bugle Corp, and going to California with the Corp to compete.