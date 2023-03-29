According to a new study by the county department of health and environment, greenhouse gas emissions in Johnson County fell by about 35% per capita in the seven years between 2013 and 2020.

Although Johnson County’s population grew by about 8% since 2013, its residents and county government have apparently become more efficient about using energy.

The greenhouse gas inventory update — the first of its kind in Johnson County in seven years — also showed a community-wide decrease in emissions of about 30%.

That amount, expressed in metric tons of carbon dioxide emission equivalent — a common measurement of climate impact — showed emissions of 21 metric tons per resident in 2013, versus 13 metric tons in 2020, the most recent year data was collected.

There are some notable caveats

Brian Alferman with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said some of the measurements of electrical use may have been overcounted in 2013 because they occurred before Kansas City Power and Light and Westar Energy merged to become Evergy.

Also, 2020 — the most recent year of recorded data — was a peak year for pandemic restrictions that affected such things as air travel, office work and public transit.

Alferman said that by now, some of those emission generators that were sharply curtailed have likely bounced back.

However, the energy use in county buildings was not much affected because they mostly remained open in 2020, he said.

How the data was compiled

The report uses data from a variety of sources to figure emissions from residents. It does not, however, require measurements of the atmosphere around Johnson County.

It also looks at how the county operations are doing, and breaks out data on emissions from buildings, transportation, solid waste and wastewater.

For the county as a whole, 59% of emissions come from the built environment, 38% from transportation and 3% from wastewater and solid waste.

Other findings of note:

The report shows a 50% increase in emissions from refrigerants, which includes leakage from air conditioners, commercial refrigeration and fire suppression systems. That calculation was made based on the county’s prorated share of total Kansas refrigerant emissions, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

The biggest source of emissions in 2020 came from vehicles and transportation, which accounted for 38% of the county’s total greenhouse gas output.

Off-road transportation vehicles, which account for about 6% of total community emissions, were up by about 72%. That category includes construction and mining equipment, as well as agriculture.

The county government has increased the square footage of its buildings by 57% since 2013, but electricity, natural gas and water use per square foot has decreased by 69%, 26% and 23% respectively.

There is still ‘a lot of improvement to make’

The study also notes that, while energy-saving efforts have been laudable, more will need to be done to combat climate change.

That was echoed by Alferman as he presented the findings to the county commission last week.

“In a lot of respects we’re pretty average. The per capita emissions as a county is right below the U.S. average,” he said. “So we’re doing okay. We have a lot of improvement to make.”

He recommended more frequent updates of the emissions study, an idea that was supported by Commission Chair Mike Kelly, who was formerly head of local environmental advocacy group Climate Action KC.

“We can’t know where we want to go without knowing where we are,” Kelly said.

Other commissioners’ comments

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick said the county needs to continue its efforts “not only for a cleaner environment but as a savings for the county and taxpayers.”

Hanzlick said reducing emissions has a personal meaning because she grew up in Pittsburg during the height of steel mill operations and remembers the soot that used to coat clothes and cars there.

Hanzlick’s grandmother, a non-smoker, died of lung cancer, and Hanzlick herself has asthma, she said.

“I don’t want us to go back to a time where we had to breathe that kind of stuff,” Hanzlick said.

The commission took no action once the report was presented.

Commissioners Michael Ashcraft and Charlotte O’Hara said they’d like to see more about the cost-benefit of changes in energy usage.

“If our goal is to be (net zero) by 2030, I want to know what the cost is,” O’Hara said. “I have questions about the narrative of carbon impacting our environment. I think the public needs to be aware of the cost involved and then we can have a vigorous public discussion.”

More on the county’s sustainability efforts can be found on the county website.

Read the full “2020 Greenhouse Gas Inventory Update”:

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.