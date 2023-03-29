  Roxie Hammill  - Environment

Johnson County records big drop in greenhouse gas emissions — but with some caveats

Emissions from vehicles accounted for the largest share of emissions in Johnson County.

Vehicles and transportation accounted for nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in Johnson County in 2020, the most recent year of recorded data. Above, traffic backs up on I-35 following an accident in 2020. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Although Johnson County’s population grew by about 8% since 2013, its residents and county government have apparently become more efficient about using energy.

According to a new study by the county department of health and environment, greenhouse gas emissions in Johnson County fell by about 35% per capita in the seven years between 2013 and 2020.