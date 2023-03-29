  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Theatre in the Park launches new Blue Curtain Project

Theatre in the Park’s Blue Curtain Project is a new educational outreach program aimed at area school students.

By David Markham

The Theatre in the Park has begun hiring professional actors and stage managers for a new educational outreach program aimed at area school students. Theatre in the Park’s Blue Curtain Project will begin booking in May for school field trips to the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center or for the program to visit schools within a 60-mile radius of Overland Park to begin in the fall.