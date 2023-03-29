An area of western Shawnee considered mostly unable to be developed in its current state could one day be home to new conventional neighborhoods, low-density multifamily housing, sprawling park space and commercial zones.

At least that’s the hope of city councilmembers who, late last year, authorized the formation of a 1,650-acre improvement district that stretches between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive from Shawnee Mission Parkway to the southern city limit.