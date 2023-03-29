  Lucie Krisman  - Good causes

Lenexa fitness studio to raise funds for Leawood burn victim

Caroline Kill suffered severe burns over a third of her body in November.

Caroline Kill, above with her son Andrew, suffered severe burns when her vehicle crashed last November and caught fire while she was still trapped inside. Photo courtesy of Merritt Neil.

In November, Caroline Kill of Leawood suffered severe burns after her car crashed and caught fire off Tomahawk Creek Parkway.

Now, months into her lengthy recovery, the owner of a Johnson County fitness studio is stepping in to help the educator and mother of three.

