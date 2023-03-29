Lenexa fitness studio to raise funds for Leawood burn victim

In November, Caroline Kill of Leawood suffered severe burns after her car crashed and caught fire off Tomahawk Creek Parkway.
Now, months into her lengthy recovery, the owner of a Johnson County fitness studio is stepping in to help the educator and mother of three.
This weekend, BLUSH Boot Camp in Lenexa will host a workout aimed at raising money for Kill’s medical expenses.
A friend says Kill, a longtime science teacher in Johnson County, still faces obstacles in recovering from the crash, which left her with burns over a third of her body.
“Caring for Caroline” takes place this Saturday
- The event includes two workout classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., both of which are open to the public at BLUSH’s Lenexa studio, 8560 Maurer Rd.
- Both classes will be free, but BLUSH staff will collect cash donations at the event — all of which will go to Kill’s family.
- Rita Haaraoja, owner of BLUSH in Lenexa, said she has hosted similar fundraisers at other gyms where she has worked and was moved to do the same for Kill as soon as she heard her story.
- “She has an incredible story, and what an amazing human being to fight the fight that she has had,” Haaraoja said. “We are donating our trainers and our staff to help in whatever way possible.”
Kill’s recovery is ongoing
- Merritt Neil, a longtime friend of Kill’s, said her recovery is continuing steadily despite some recent obstacles.
- Kill, a Shawnee Mission East alum, was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. four weeks ago, but recently returned to the hospital after suffering a brain bleed, Neil said.
- Neil said she will return to her parents’ house in April, at which time she will continue to see physical and occupational therapists at home.
How you can support Kill and her family
- Neil said Kill has been “buoyed” by the support she’s received from members of the community, including former students she taught in her quarter century as a local teacher and school administrator, as well as fellow University of Kansas alums.
- She said Kill often says she is just grateful to be alive, which is an attitude Neil admires.
- As her recovery continues, Neil said people can send Kill messages and donations through the GoFundMe page for Kill and her family.
- “Her grit and strength are really remarkable,” she said. “What that family has been through, no family should ever have to go through.”
Related news: Family thanks first responders who pulled Leawood woman from burning SUV
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1