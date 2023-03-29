Ernest Mareske Jr.

Ernie was born to Anna and Ernest, Sr. Dec. 31,1922, in Dubuque, Iowa. The family were lifelong members of St. Matthews Lutheran Church. He attended Dubuque Senior High School focusing on shop work.

WWII beckoned and Ernie signed up primarily so he could choose placement in the 10th Mountain Division. This division became infamous for their conditioning and breaking through enemy lines as they headed north through Italy, sometimes on skis. Some of his most vivid memories were from the 10th Mountain training camp, in what is now Camp Hale National Monument, Colorado.

After the war, many members of the 10th Mountain Division continued skiing and helped start many of the recreational ski hills in the USA. Ernie was part of Snowmad Ski Club and helped start the ski hill on 32nd Street. Returning to Dubuque after the war Ernie worked at the Adams Company and eventually became a Pattern Maker at John Deere.

He married Lois Jean Beck in 1949, and they had three children, Sue Mareske Simonson, Rick Mareske and Dave Mareske. Ernie had many hobbies as a choir member, reader, woodworker, golfer and skier. He taught skiing at Sundown Mountain after he retired until he was 93.

Lois passed in 2020. Ernie lived in Dubuque until 2021, when he moved to Overland Park where his two sons lived. Ernie celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends, Dec. 31, 2022.

Ernie is survived by his children, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St., Dubuque, IA 52001