Duane “Dan” Wilson

Dan was born to Duane Carrol Wilson and Mary Jo Greenwood (Flinn) in Flint, Michigan, on Oct. 22, 1960. This is where his true love for the outdoors began and he started adventuring at a young age!

Duane “Dan” or “Danny” Daniel Wilson – dedicated father of three and friend to many – passed away on March 23, 2023 at age 62.

After graduating from Kearsley Senior High in 1978, and growing his family, he started his career as a tradesman after relocating to Kansas City, Missouri. An incredibly hard worker, Dan excelled at the Kansas City Ford Assembly Plant, ultimately moving to Wastewater Management.

His skills are well beyond his work at Ford including woodworking, HVAC and home improvement. Dan was always sharing these gifts and would always be there to fix a hole in a fence or build a wooden treasure for a family member. He found the most joy in being surrounded by family and tried to spend most of his free time traveling with his favorite adventure partner, his mother. Dan was a stranger to no one and found great purpose in sharing in the successes, joys and challenges of those around him. Dan was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life.

He will be missed especially by his children Zach Wilson (Alyssa), Emily Wilson Tavarez (Bryan), Alex Wilson and his dogs, Rocky and Molly. Dan is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Greenwood and his siblings Steve Wilson (Karen), Bryon Wilson, Joyce Wilson and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Duane Wilson, and countless other loved ones and furry friends.

A small Memorial Service will be held at Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Rd, Liberty, MO 64068, on Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. with a private reception to follow. The family asks that you wear either Flannel or Hawaiian shirts, Dan’s outfits of choice. His children will arrange a celebration of life to take place in Michigan at a later time.