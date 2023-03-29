  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Duane “Dan” Wilson

Duane “Dan” or “Danny” Daniel Wilson – dedicated father of three and friend to many – passed away on March 23, 2023 at age 62.

Dan was born to Duane Carrol Wilson and Mary Jo Greenwood (Flinn) in Flint, Michigan, on Oct. 22, 1960. This is where his true love for the outdoors began and he started adventuring at a young age!