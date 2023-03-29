Drastic Measures, a cocktail bar in downtown Shawnee, has been named a nominee for a prestigious James Beard Foundation award, considered by many the Oscars of the food industry.
Earlier this year, Drastic Measures and a handful of other businesses with Johnson County ties were named to the national list of semifinalists in different categories.
At that time, the cocktail bar was one of 20 on the list in the “Outstanding Bar” category.
Drastic Measures is up for a “restaurant Oscar”
- The James Beard Foundation announced the official list of nominees in each category Tuesday.
- Drastic Measures’ co-owner Jay Sanders said it has been one of his “life’s goals” just to get nominated.
- “At that point, we thought, ‘That’s enough, we can all just die now’ because we don’t have anything else to live for.’ We had no idea that we would be considered,” Sanders said, “one of the top five in the country.”
- All the nominees in more than 20 different categories will be honored at a celebration in Chicago in June. During the ceremony, the winners will be announced.
Drastic Measures serves up serious cocktails in a casual setting
- Drastic Measures, 5817 Nieman Rd., is part of a downtown Shawnee revamp effort that’s brought with it new businesses, bars and other hospitality-oriented establishments.
- It first opened in 2020
- “I want you to have a world class cocktail, but I want you to feel like you’re at your friend’s house,” Sanders said. “I want this to be a neighborhood spot.”
There are plans to grow
- Another venture next door to Drastic Measures called Wild Child, marketed as a low or no ABV establishment, is expected to open in 2023, Sanders said.
- Though owned and operated by the same people, it will be brighter in color and lighting scheme, making use of large windows on the front of the building at the corner of Nieman and Johnson Drive.
- So far, the plumbing and electrical are finished. Drywall is going in this week, followed by hardwood flooring and tiles.
- There’s a tentative plan to open in June, Sanders said.
The other nominees for ‘Outstanding Bar’ are:
- Bar Leather Apron in Honolulu
- Garagiste Wine Room in Las Vegas
- Las Ramblas in Brownsville, Texas
- Rob Roy in Seattle
Second KC-area establishment nominated
- Meanwhile, Yolí Tortilleria, a Mexican tortilla bakery on Kansas City’s Westside, is also a finalist in the “Outstanding Bakery” category.
- It’s the second year in a row the shop has been nominated in that category.
- Yolí owners Mark and Marisa Gencarelli have been selling their wares at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market since 2017.
Related news: Friction Beer Co. in downtown Shawnee nears opening date
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1