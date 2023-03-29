Anna Marie VanAlst

Anna Marie (Gutierrez) VanAlst of Kansas City passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the age of 92.

She attended school at District 6 near Lexington and Cozad High School. Anna Marie was a switch board operator in her hometown of Cozad, Nebraska and landed the job of switch board operator in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 1955 Anna Marie married John Henry VanAlst Jr. To this union 5 children were born: Gerald, Veronica, Therese, Donald, and Michael. Anna Marie was a stay at home mom but would work weekends at the LaFama Bakery on the Westside of Kansas City, Mo.

She was a life member of the VFW Post 302, the DAV and the Purple Heart. She was also a member of the Secret Sisters, The Kooties, the Elks and the Jolly 60’s. She worked the election polls for 9 plus years.

Anna Marie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She also enjoyed dancing, singing, reading, crocheting, embroidery, Bingo at the base and church potlucks. Anna Marie was loving and kind. She will forever be our beautiful mama.

Anna Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; and son, Donald Andrew VanAlst. She was the last of her siblings and taken too soon.

Survivors include her children, sons Gerald Allen VanAlst of Kansas City, Mo and Michael Anthony VanAlst of Kansas City, Kansas. Daughters Veronica Margaret Gutierrez-Grisham of Kansas City, Mo and Therese Elaine Bell of Phoenix, Arizona. Grandchildren, Phillip Dexter Larimer, Jennifer Johnston, Joshua VanAlst, Austin VanAlst, Cody VanAlst, Rick Bell III, Nicole Severson, Clayton Bell and Zachary Bell. And 14 great-grandchildren and great great grandson Lil Ricky Bell V.