  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Tensions emerge over Shawnee’s ‘parks and pipes’ sales tax renewal

Mayor Michelle Distler voiced her concerns Monday with the city council's unofficial plans to use parks and pipe sales tax revenue after its possible renewal later this year for something other than it was initially intended for.

The mayor and some members of the Shawnee City Council seem at odds on how to use revenues from the city’s “parks and pipes” sales tax going forward.

For years, the special ⅛-cent sales tax has funded park and trail improvements around the city — typically one-time projects to add new parks or beautify existing ones.

