A visitation for Patricia O. Lanser is scheduled from 10 a.m. on March 30 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions in Olathe, 14275 Blackbob Road .
A visitation for Patricia O. Lanser is scheduled from 10 a.m. on March 30 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions in Olathe, 14275 Blackbob Road .
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1