Nicholas Jacob Burr

He is survived by his parents, Karen Burr of Olathe; Steve and Ricki Burr of Overland Park, as well as siblings Ashley, Megan (Boomer) and Kristi (Doug) along with seven nieces and nephews. He is survived by grandfather “Poppa” Gene Burr, an assortment of aunts, uncles, cousins and other distant relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence and Eileen Weber, and Sally Burr.

Memorial services will be performed at Penwell-Gabel, 14275 Black Bob Road, Olathe on Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m. with visitation to the family beginning at 2 p.m..

Nick’s family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Nick’s name to either the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Kansas City (specifically, the Family Room at Overland Park Regional) or Wayside Waifs animal shelter.

Nick graduated from Olathe North High School and received his Associates Degree from Johnson County Community College and served as an ER transport tech for Overland Park Regional Medical Center. He was excitedly looking forward to beginning a Radiology Degree program next fall.

In childhood, Nick loved being outside. At home, he loved riding bikes, skateboarding and coming up with inventions. He loved the snow and couldn’t wait to go sledding with neighborhood friends at Lowe’s Hill. He climbed trees and played in the nearby creek. As he grew up, he became an avid gamer beginning with RuneScape, then Halo and finally Call of Duty. Through gaming, he made many friends literally all over the world.

Golf was his newest love and he played every chance he got with his friends, rain or shine. He practiced all the time, putting in the basement or going to the range with his dad.

His favorite place to be though was always Lake of the Ozarks at his family’s lake house. He loved boat rides and driving the SeaDoo. Fishing off the dock was where everyone could find him.

Nick’s favorite holiday was always the Fourth of July with fireworks and a lakeside evening.