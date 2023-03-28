  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Nicholas Jacob Burr

Nicholas (Nick) Jacob Burr, 26 passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at home in Overland Park, Kansas.

He is survived by his parents, Karen Burr of Olathe; Steve and Ricki Burr of Overland Park, as well as siblings Ashley, Megan (Boomer) and Kristi (Doug) along with seven nieces and nephews. He is survived by grandfather “Poppa” Gene Burr, an assortment of aunts, uncles, cousins and other distant relatives.