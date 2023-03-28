Kelsey Lynn Transmeier

Kelsey met the love of her life, Joshua Transmeier at Life Church and they were married July 27, 2019.

Kelsey Lynn Bubniak Transmeier, 30, of Overland Park, Kansas left our loving arms on March 25, 2023. Tim and Sheryl Bubniak were blessed to welcome Kelsey into their family on March 5, 1993.

Kelsey graduated from Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park in 2011. She received a Bachelors Degree in Political Science from Drury University in 2014. Kelsey was attending MidAmerica Nazarene University and had just began an accelerated nursing program. Even though she had only one week of classes she had already endeared herself to her fellow students and professors.

She was employed as a Cardiac Device Technician at Advent Health in Shawnee Mission. She was the sunshine in the lives of those who worked there.

Kelsey enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She was an avid reader and very adept at any craft project she set her mind to. She loved Star Wars, Harry Potter and sharks.

Kelsey always had a smile on her face and she was glad to help others. She had a kind and loving heart, which is now in someone else’s chest because she was giving even in death. She loved her family and adored her friends. She treated children like they were her own and had a special connection with several of them.

Kelsey was a wife and daughter of noble character, worth far more than rubies (Proverbs 31:10).

Kelsey will be desperately missed by her husband, Josh, her parents, Tim and Sheryl Bubniak, her cat, Fred (Freddie Purrcury, a joy in her life), and a big, loving family.

A Celebration of Kelsey’s Life will be 3:00, Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Life Church (Lenexa Campus).