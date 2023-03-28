  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kelsey Lynn Transmeier

Kelsey Lynn Bubniak Transmeier, 30, of Overland Park, Kansas left our loving arms on March 25, 2023. Tim and Sheryl Bubniak were blessed to welcome Kelsey into their family on March 5, 1993.

Kelsey met the love of her life, Joshua Transmeier at Life Church and they were married July 27, 2019.