Need to digitize old family photos and home movies? JoCo Library now has a solution

Old family photos and videos can be digitized at Johnson County Library's Memory Lab.

JoCo Library's "Memory Lab" will offer equipment for patrons to freely convert items like old photographs, slides and 8-mm home movies into digital format. Photo via Johnson County Library.

Have a large box of old family photographs or documents you’re worried something could happen to?

The Johnson County Genealogical Society is here to help.