Jeffrey K. Foderberg

Jeffrey K. Foderberg of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away March 10, 2023.

Jeffrey was born Dec. 2, 1969 in Davenport, Iowa. He lived near Des Moines, Iowa, where he loved spending the weekends at his grandparents, Fremont and Emma Marble’s house and he and his grandpa restored his first truck, a 1964 Ford pickup. He moved to the Kansas City area in 1982, where he went to North Kansas City High School.