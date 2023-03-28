  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Gerald Lee Ervin Jr.

Known as Jerry to family, Gerald Lee Ervin Jr. is best remembered for working hard and playing hard, way too hard.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald, Sr. and Virginia Ervin, and brother Donny. He is survived by his sisters Judy and Terrie, his brothers Kenny and Mike, and his numerous nieces and nephews.