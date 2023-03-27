  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 poised to select next superintendent this week

USD 232 Superintendent Frank Harwood is retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Now, the school board is nearing the end of its search for his replacement.

USD 232 may soon name its next superintendent.

The board of education has scheduled a series of closed-door sessions early this week, after which they’re expected to announce their pick. A final decision is expected on or around Wednesday, according to a recent district update.

