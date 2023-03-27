USD 232 poised to select next superintendent this week

The board of education has scheduled a series of closed-door sessions early this week, after which they’re expected to announce their pick. A final decision is expected on or around Wednesday, according to a recent district update.

USD 232 may soon name its next superintendent.

Current superintendent Frank Harwood is retiring at the end of June after serving in the post for seven years. The search for his replacement began in the fall.

The process has occurred largely out of public view

Aside from a few procedural updates in open meetings, the board has held multiple discussions about its search for a new superintendent in closed-door executive sessions.

That has included interviews and conversations about whittling down the list of candidates.

The top three finalists are also being interviewed in private, though “small groups of teachers, support staff, and administrators” are expected to be included, according to the school district’s superintendent search landing page.

“This is because the candidates are currently employed and were not necessarily looking to change school districts,” district spokesperson Alvie Cater said in an email to the Post. “The Board will do its best to keep the identity of candidates confidential – which was an important aspect of the recruiting process.”

Two executive sessions are scheduled this week

Members of the school board have special meetings on the books this week for 4:30 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Meeting alerts from the school board’s clerk Wendy Denham said there won’t be an agenda for either but that action could be taken.

While discussions about hiring or firing district personnel can occur in closed-door sessions, votes have to happen in open session.

Next steps:

Harwood will serve out the rest of the school year as superintendent.

An unofficial transition with his replacement may begin before his departure.

The next superintendent will take over officially July 1.

What does a superintendent do?

While the school boards in a public school district make policy decisions, the superintendent handles the big picture and day-to-day management of the schools.

The school board makes all final decisions on hiring, firing, policy changes and things of that nature, but usually at the recommendation of the superintendent and the district’s professional staff.

Many Johnson County school districts have recently seen turnover in their superintendent positions, particularly around the pandemic.

How other JoCo districts handled their superintendent searches

The Spring Hill school district in south Johnson County used the Kansas Association of School Boards’ search arm to help find candidates last year. After a series of closed executive sessions, the three finalists for the job were announced publicly, and Link Luttrell was ultimately hired in spring 2022, assuming the job last July.

Ahead of the 2021 school year, the Olathe School District hired Brent Yeager, a long-time district administrator and educator, to replace John Allison as superintendent without a formal search.

The Shawnee Mission School District also hired from within, selecting Michelle Hubbard, who previously served as an associate superintendent.

Related news: USD 232 Superintendent Frank Harwood to retire next summer