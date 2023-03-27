Updates from Johnson County Community College: Kansas Small Business Development Center supports local businesses

From startups to established businesses, the Kansas Small Business Development Center can help

The Kansas Small Business Development Center (KSBDC) at JCCC is one of eight regional centers in the state and one of approximately 1,000 such centers across the country. The office is staffed by dedicated KSBDC advisors who have experience and knowledge to work with small business owners at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

The KSBDC serves businesses at all stages and phases. For startup companies, the KSBDC offers a variety of introductory workshops and informative resources. Businesses that are already established can take advantage of individualized, long-term advising to expand, grow, market or transition their operations.

“Our mission at the SBDC is simple: help more people. We do this by working one-on-one with our clients and meeting them where they are in their business journey,” says Jessica Johnson, Director of the KSBDC at JCCC. “Whether it’s assisting them with strategy, marketing, sales, financial analysis, expansion, and more, we operate as the GPS for their business and provide the guidance needed for success.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who does the KSBDC work with?

A: The KSBDC helps guide entrepreneurs who are thinking of starting a business, to established business owners who want help growing or making their businesses more profitable. They also provide leadership training and assistance to business owners who are ready to transition out of the company.

Q: Are there any costs associated with the KSBDC?

A: Most KSBDC services come at no cost to the client thanks to federal, state and local funding partners. Some training classes may require a small fee.

Q: Do I have to live in Kansas to use the KSBDC?

A: No, services are available to owners of businesses located in or near the state of Kansas.

The Kansas SBDC is part of the America’s SBDC network that includes locations in every state.

Q: Does the KSBDC help find loans and grants for businesses?

A: KSBDC Advisors provide one-on-one guidance to identify funding options and help prepare the necessary information for businesses to apply and collect funds. While KSBDC Advisors are experts at loans and grants processes, they do not provide actual funding.

Q: Can the KSBDC help businesses in any industry?

A: The KSBDC works with all industries that meet SBA eligibility guidelines. Local businesses up to 500 employees can receive assistance from the KSBDC.

Q: Are appointments required?

A: The KSBDC works with many clients throughout the week, so appointments are recommended. Advisors meet with clients via Zoom, phone or email. Businesses may contact the office at ksbdc@jccc.edu or 913-469-3878 to set up an appointment.

To help ensure businesses get the assistance they need, the KSBDC also offers live assistance at their statewide call center, which is available seven days a week. The call center can guide people through online tools and resources, which includes a video library of on-demand training.

Upcoming events

The Kansas SBDC at JCCC hosts events throughout the year for entrepreneurs to network with each other. Their next upcoming event, Bridging the Capital Gap: A Kansas SBDC Lending Summit, supports small businesses, entrepreneurs, bankers and non-traditional lending partners.

Happening Thursday, May 11, Bridging the Gap features morning bootcamps, afternoon breakout sessions, panels, round table discussions and a keynote speaker. Registration is now open – attendees can take advantage of early bird pricing through April 9.

Propel your company forward with the help of the KSBDC

The KSBDC at JCCC is solely focused on helping Kansas small businesses achieve their goals. Visit their website for more information and to schedule an appointment today.