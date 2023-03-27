  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Kansas Small Business Development Center supports local businesses

The Kansas Small Business Development Center on the JCCC campus operates as the GPS for local businesses by providing the guidance needed for success.

The Kansas Small Business Development Center (KSBDC) at JCCC is one of eight regional centers in the state and one of approximately 1,000 such centers across the country. The office is staffed by dedicated KSBDC advisors who have experience and knowledge to work with small business owners at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

From startups to established businesses, the Kansas Small Business Development Center can help