The Shawnee Mission school board this month unanimously approved an item to add boys and girls soccer and boys football to the middle school sports offerings, which currently include volleyball, cross country, wrestling and basketball.

Under the plan, soccer will be offered in the spring for both seventh and eighth graders, while football will be offered in the fall for eighth grade boys only.

New middle school sports will be rolled out over next two years

Boys and girls soccer will start first next spring, in the second semester of the coming 2023-24 school year.

Soccer will have two girls teams and two boys teams at each of the district’s five middle schools, made up of a mixture of seventh and eighth graders.

Football is scheduled to begin in the fall of the following year, the 2024-25 school year — with two teams at each school.

This will cost the district more than $620K

A majority of that projected money — $513,014 — will be a one-time expense for equipment that will come out of the district’s capital outlay fund.

The remaining $108,243 will come from the general fund and will be to pay coaching staff, as well as fund transportation and officials for both sports.

Glaser said there are still some items to work through for each sport, including storage of equipment and emergency action planning.

Soccer will extend middle school sports calendar

Kent Glaser, the district’s director of athletics and student activities, told the board at its March 20 meeting that middle school sports currently end in early March.

This is when basketball sub-state competitions are beginning at the high school level, Glaser.

“We’ve all known for a long time that there’s kind of two pieces to the academic structure that we want to have occur,” Glaser said. “Academics are first and foremost, but without connecting kids through activities and athletics, then there is a lot missing from that experience.”

