  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission adding soccer and football to middle school sports

Shawnee Mission middle school sports will now include soccer and football. Above, a Shawnee Mission student plays with a soccer ball

Shawnee Mission middle schoolers can go out for boys and girls soccer starting next spring and eighth grade boys football in the fall of 2024. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Two new sports are headed to Shawnee Mission middle schools.

The Shawnee Mission school board this month unanimously approved an item to add boys and girls soccer and boys football to the middle school sports offerings, which currently include volleyball, cross country, wrestling and basketball.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

