Roesland Elementary students can now enjoy a new way to get active in gym class: a climbing wall.
The brainchild of physical education teacher Blair Bodermann, the climbing wall was made possible with the help of Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park.
The citizen-led group, which originally formed out of the 2015 effort to pass the city’s non-discrimination ordinance, used donations from free summer concerts in 2022 to pay for a majority of the $5,000 cost of the climbing wall, which is now installed and being used in the school’s gymnasium.
The wall is meant to teach kids physical skills
- Bodermann said that philosophy is “physical literacy,” which she said is for students to have “the competency and confidence to be physically active for life.”
- The wall, which comes with a large activity book, can help make a positive impact on motor skills like body composition, reaction time and balance, she said.
- Bodermann said she’s appreciative of Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park, as well as local State Farm insurance agent David Chavez of State Farm Insurance, who helped pay for the wall, as well.
Students say the wall is challenging and creative
- Nico Rucker, a fifth grader, said she likes how there are beginner, intermediate and advanced levels to the wall.
- Sixth grader Levi Meador agreed, and said the wall offers a new way to compete with friends and challenge yourself.
- “It allows us to get more of a workout than just running back and forth or something, it allows us to actually move side to side and have more of a challenge,” Meador.
- Others like Rosemary Warlick, a second grader, said she thinks the climbing wall is creative — and as a rock climber herself, she’s happy to have it in school.
Neighbors group has more projects in offing
- Gretchen Davis, a member Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park, said enhancing Roesland’s offerings felt like a natural way to improve the community.
- This decision came after the group helped beautify R Park, created a holiday kindness program and used yard signs to spread the word about the city’s values.
- The group’s upcoming free concerts this summer are going to raise money for an interactive public art piece at R Park called the “Mighty Bike.”
- Food donations at the concerts will also go toward a native species wildflower garden at R Park, as well as the city’s holiday kindness program.
- This year’s concerts are planned for June 3, July 8, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. More information can be found here.
