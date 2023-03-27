  Juliana Garcia  - Roesland Elementary

This Shawnee Mission school has a new climbing wall thanks to local neighborhood group

Fourth grader William "Bucky" Franco climbs the new climbing wall at Roesland Elementary as PE teacher Blair Bodermann guides him. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Roesland Elementary students can now enjoy a new way to get active in gym class: a climbing wall.

The brainchild of physical education teacher Blair Bodermann, the climbing wall was made possible with the help of Neighbors for a Better Roeland Park.

