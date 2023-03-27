  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

What should Overland Park residents do with ash trees in their yards?

A crew removes an ash tree stump in Overland Park. File photo.

Overland Park is ramping up efforts to remove thousands of ash trees in public right-of-ways in an attempt to thwart the spread of the emerald ash borer pest.

But how should homeowners handle potentially infested ash trees on their private property?

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

