Overland Park is ramping up efforts to remove thousands of ash trees in public right-of-ways in an attempt to thwart the spread of the emerald ash borer pest.
But how should homeowners handle potentially infested ash trees on their private property?
The city has some recommendations for what residents can do with ash trees in their yards they believe are infested by the invasive beetle species, which lays larva that cuts off the passage of nutrients and water from the tree’s roots to its canopy.
Three steps for handling an infestation
- If an ash tree on your property seems like it’s infested, city officials first recommend having a certified arborist inspect the tree to determine if ash borers are present and whether the tree can be salvaged.
- Next, the city says to follow the Missouri Department of Conservation’s guide to managing an infestation, which includes potentially spraying the tree with an insecticide.
- If your tree cannot be saved, the city recommends having it cut down and replacing it with a new tree from the city’s list of approved street trees.
How to know your tree is infested
- Due to a lack of nutrients, trees impacted by the emerald ash borer will stop producing leaves, leaving outer branches sparsely foliated and dead-looking.
- Also look for tell-tale vertical cracks and “D-shaped” exit holes along the trunk produced by the pest burrowing into the tree’s bark.
- You may also see small plant stems and sprouts growing from the lower trunk.
- And woodpecker activity may increase on trees that have become infested, according to the Invasive Species Centre.
Overland Park is working to remove street trees
- Between now and June, city contractors will remove more than 2,400 ash trees in public right-of-ways around the city.
- See a full map of the 12 neighborhoods that will receive ash street tree removal this year.
- This fall, the city plans to replant one new tree of a species on the city’s approved list of street trees for every ash tree removed.
Go deeper: Overland Park begins ash tree removal program this week
