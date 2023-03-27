  Kansas News Service  - Abortion

Kansas Supreme Court takes up first abortion cases since voters rejected amendment

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge asks for clarification on a statement made by Kansas Solicitor General Anthony Powell during Monday's Hodes & Nauser v. Stanek case. Photo credit Evert Nelson/Topeka Capital-Journal

By Rose Conlon 

The Kansas solicitor general pleaded with the state supreme court on Monday to reverse a landmark 2019 decision that found the state constitution protects the right to an abortion.