JoCo Notes: Overland Park dead body discovery raises questions

🚨 One thing to know today

Federal authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after the body of a man who had been dead for more than six years was found inside an Overland Park home where other family members were living.

As first reported by Fox 4 last week, Overland Park Police confirm one of those family members called officers to the residence in the 11800 block of W. 99th Terrace in October.

An elderly man’s body was discovered. A later autopsy conducted by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the man in his 80s had died from natural causes sometime in 2016.

In a statement, Overland Park Police spokesperson John Lacy said the federal Social Security Administration is handling an ongoing criminal investigation of the matter. Still, it’s unclear if any local or state laws have been violated.

Lacy said an Overland Park ordinance against criminal desecration of a dead body, a misdemeanor, does not appear to apply in this case.

Meanwhile, Fox 4 reports that Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the man’s family faces no criminal charges at this time and keeping the body may not have violated any laws.

The Kansas City Star reports that some of the man’s extended family in Iowa said he lived with his daughter and son-in-law, both in their 60s.

At least two family members in Iowa said they had spoken to investigators who are looking into possible Social Security benefits fraud.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

📰 Other local news

Lenexa Police are looking for three suspects tied to the theft of $2,000 worth of items from a Nordstrom Rack store on 95th Street. [ KMBC ]

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit the owner of El Toro Loco , a Mexican restaurant with locations in Lenexa and Kansas City, over allegations he denied employees minimum wages and overtime pay. [ KCTV ]

A driver going the wrong way on I-35 near 119th Street in Lenexa was seriously injured after striking another car head-on and then being hit by a semi-truck. The drivers of the other car and truck were not seriously injured. [ Kansas City Star ]

🐦 Notable tweets

Have golf cart, will travel … in Shawnee, at least.

👉 In 2021, the City of Shawnee passed an ordinance allowing golf carts on some City streets. Here's a reminder from Traffic Sgt. Shurmantine about that ordinance and the safe operation of them. ❓ For more information you can read the ordinance at https://t.co/qam4rEfnMq pic.twitter.com/tjiEhkJJLW — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) March 26, 2023

Bishop Miege’s Kirston Verhulst has been named the Kansas Class 4A girls’ basketball Player of the Year.

Sports in Kansas 4A Girls 🏀Player of the Year: Kirston Verhulst of Bishop Miege View capsules: https://t.co/XByODl1Mxr #sportsinkansas pic.twitter.com/DJ9I0iP8vi — Sports in Kansas (@sportsinkansas) March 25, 2023

And Shawnee Mission East girls’ basketball player Abigail Long was named to the Kansas Class 6A girls’ basketball All-State first team.

Congratulations to @abigaillong2024 on earning a 1st Team All-State selection!! So proud of you!! This is a direct result of the hard work this girl puts in during the season and off season. She shot 30,000 shots this summer to prepare for the season😳 Proving hard work pays off! pic.twitter.com/u8qlrCJ5NS — SME Girls Basketball (@smegirlsbball) March 25, 2023

📸 A thousand words

Nora of Olathe plays with bubbles at the Kansas City Mom Collective’s annual Spring Family Egg Hunt Saturday morning at 3&2 Baseball in Lenexa. Photo submitted.