  Capitol Update  - Capitol Update

Capitol Update: Sen. Pat Pettey opposes effort to deregulate child care

Democratic Sen. Pat Pettey said a bill to deregulate child care in Kansas does nothing to addressing the most pressing issue: the cost for families. File photo.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Sen. Pat Pettey of Kansas Senate District 6, which covers parts of Merriam and Overland Park. 