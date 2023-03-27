Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Sen. Pat Pettey of Kansas Senate District 6 , which covers parts of Merriam and Overland Park.

The legislative regular session is close to the end.

Most committees have ended and we will be going on the floor at 10 a.m. instead of 2:30 p.m. to work potentially over 70 bills in the next three days.

Last week, we debated S Sub HB 2344. At its core this bill significantly deregulates child care.

First, it puts into state statute regulations that have always been under rules and regulations of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, removing any flexibility in providing exemptions to child care facilities.

This bill also aims to decrease staff qualifications, annual training hours and square footage-per-child requirements, while increasing group sizes and staff-to-child ratios.

It does nothing to address quality of care or how to keep providers, when the average pay is $10.80 and hour.

We know that 80% of a child ‘s brain development occurs between birth and five years old, so quality care is paramount.

But this bill also does not address the most pressing issue for families: child care costs.

The bill passed but it was extremely close. I voted “No.”

The governor’s first executive order this year was to establish an early childhood task force to look at child care and make recommendations for the 2024 session. I have the honor to serve on this task force.

The Children’s Cabinet also received a federal grant that they are using to look at child care needs across the state. These efforts deal with the critical issue of child care in a more holistic and professional manner.