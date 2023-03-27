Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

My workplace is broken, and I’m pretty sure that most Kansans have no idea what is happening in Topeka. By no means is this their fault.

Kansans are busy living their lives, keeping their families fed and their bills paid, taking care of their kids and tending to their homes. They shouldn’t have to spend time worrying about what’s going on in Topeka. They’ve elected someone to do that for them. Most of all, they shouldn’t have to worry about the legislative process — something that gets worse as we near the end of the legislative session.

While it’s hard to say what is the biggest offender, I’d say the “gut and go” process is a strong contender.

Just a few weeks ago, we saw a committee chair announce on a Thursday that a bill everyone expected to hear that day would have its contents stripped on the following Monday and replaced with something else. Even worse, the content that was going to be inserted wasn’t made public in time for anyone to submit testimony.

Not one person or advocacy group had the chance to share their expertise or make their feelings known. Instead, the bill was stripped of its original contents in a matter of minutes and became an entirely different bill within the hour.

Another big offender is the bundling of bills. In too many instances, this bundling includes a “poison pill” provision that puts legislators in a “Sophie’s Choice”-like situation.

Last year, we saw 29 tax bills bundled together late at night. Not all of them had had a hearing of any sort, and it was nearly impossible for legislators to know exactly what was in the bill. There certainly wasn’t time to read and carefully consider all 29 provisions. Does this sound like good governance to you?

Something you don’t hear as much about is bills dying at turnaround (roughly the halfway point of the annual session). These are bills that had hearings, were subjected to committee scrutiny and passed out of committee to the House or Senate. There, it becomes the responsibility of leadership to bring the bill to a vote by the full legislative chamber. Bills that aren’t brought to this vote are removed from the calendar and considered dead. This year, 31 bills fell victim to this, and it’s not because there wasn’t time to vote on them.

They included bills that would have increased protections to survivors of abuse and human trafficking, scholarships for future teachers that agreed to teach in Kansas, a requirement that political texts say who paid for them and many other things that could have helped Kansans.

Even with its flaws it is the honor of my lifetime to serve in the Kansas Legislature. Every day is an opportunity to help someone. My workplace is broken, but you have the power to fix it by casting your vote in every election.

Additionally, I invite you to reach out to your legislator with any concerns. Residents of House district 16 can reach me at Linda.Featherston@House.ks.gov.