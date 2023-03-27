7 vehicles destroyed by fire in Overland Park apartment carport

Overland Park Fire officials say seven cars were completely destroyed in the carport of the Indian Creek Apartments Monday morning. Screen shot via Overland Park Fire Department.
Seven vehicles were destroyed and more than a dozen others damaged by a fire that broke out early Monday morning in a carport at an Overland Park apartment complex.
Overland Park Fire crews responded to the Indian Creek Apartments in the 10400 block of Conser Street just before 1 a.m., according to a department statement posted to Twitter.
Firefighters were able to get the fire in the carport under control in less than 15 minutes, the statement said.
The fire was contained to the carport and did not spread to the nearby apartment buildings.
No injuries were reported.
Overland Park Fire officials say seven cars were completely destroyed by the fire.
Another 13 cars suffered “moderate damage” from heat from the fire.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.
