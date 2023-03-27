7 vehicles destroyed by fire in Overland Park apartment carport

Overland Park Fire crews responded to the Indian Creek Apartments in the 10400 block of Conser Street just before 1 a.m., according to a department statement posted to Twitter.

Seven vehicles were destroyed and more than a dozen others damaged by a fire that broke out early Monday morning in a carport at an Overland Park apartment complex.

Firefighters were able to get the fire in the carport under control in less than 15 minutes, the statement said.

The fire was contained to the carport and did not spread to the nearby apartment buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Overland Park Fire officials say seven cars were completely destroyed by the fire.

Another 13 cars suffered “moderate damage” from heat from the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.