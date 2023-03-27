☕️ 5 to Try: What are the best coffee and tea drinks in JoCo?

For this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post is looking for a caffeinated pick-me-up.

We want our readers’ recommendations for best coffee and tea drinks to sip on in Johnson County.

A while back, we asked you for your best locally owned coffee shops.

This request is slightly different: we are looking for specific drink orders that you think local shops do well.

Whether it be a frothy latte or an aromatic chai, or something else, let us know what your suggestions are.

How to tell us your coffee and tea picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Wednesday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including: