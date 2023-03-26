Jan. 4, 1935 – March 24, 2023

Peter A. Lons, 88, Overland Park, KS, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023. The Rosary will prayed at 4 p.m. with the visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, KS. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.