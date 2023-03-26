  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Leonard “Greg” Plumberg

Leonard Gregory Plumberg, 80, of Olathe, passed away on March 23, 2023.

Greg was born on December 17, 1942 to Leonard and Ruth (McCauley) Plumberg in Kansas City, MO.
Greg worked as an Avionics Engineer for Honeywell for 40 years, until his retirement in 2012.
On May 12, 1973, he married Vickie L Rousselo, and they made their home in Olathe, Kansas.