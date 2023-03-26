Leonard “Greg” Plumberg

Greg was born on December 17, 1942 to Leonard and Ruth (McCauley) Plumberg in Kansas City, MO. Greg worked as an Avionics Engineer for Honeywell for 40 years, until his retirement in 2012. On May 12, 1973, he married Vickie L Rousselo, and they made their home in Olathe, Kansas.

Leonard Gregory Plumberg, 80, of Olathe, passed away on March 23, 2023.

Leonard is survived by his son Patrick Plumberg and daughter, Susan Hearn, grandchildren Jeremiah Plumberg, Hunter Hearn, Davis Hearn. Sisters Terry Nelson, Dorothy Alieksaites, Kathy Hanes, and Elaine Barlow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Vickie.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.