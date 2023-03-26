Janet Sue Ornduff

Janet was born July 26, 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri to Carl and Fern Spaid. Janet is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roger Ornduff, her parents, and her sister, Jean McGuire.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Powell, of Tucson, Arizona, and three children: Carolyn Rittenhour (Terry), of Centertown, Missouri, Steven Ornduff (Maggie), of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and David Ornduff (Lynne), of Overland Park, Kansas. Also, six grandchildren: Kevin Ornduff (Ashley), of Kansas City, Jennifer Rittenhour, of Columbia, Missouri, Matthew Ornduff (Kristin), of Prairie Village, Kansas, Hailey Ornduff, of New York City, Chris Rittenhour, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kristen Ornduff, of Overland Park, Kansas, and one great grandchild, Roman, son of Kevin (Ashley).

Janet was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at the University of Missouri, Columbia. After graduating from the University of Missouri in 1957, Janet lived in El Paso, Texas and Spokane, Washington while her husband served in the U.S. Army. In 1960, Janet and Roger moved back to Kansas City, Missouri. She was a homemaker and a member of the Kansas City Young Matrons until the kids reached high school. She then began her career as a customer service representative for Red Bridge Bank. She was vice-president of the bank before retiring to the Lake of the Ozarks near Laurie, Missouri in 1992.

Janet enjoyed a long life of travelling with her husband Roger, especially to Anna Maria Island, Florida. She loved reading, spending time with friends and family, and had a wonderful sense of humor. With her outgoing personality, Janet never met a stranger! Janet and Roger were avid fans of the Royals, Chiefs and Mizzou football. She maintained close lifelong friendships from Southwest High School and Mizzou. She was an amazing mom and grandmother, always with a kind heart and warm smile, and will be missed dearly!

The family will have a private ceremony to celebrate Janet’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s name to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation at mochf.org.

For more information and to leave condolences please visit: MtMoriah.net