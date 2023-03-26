Overland Park, Kansas – Ida Jean Luchen, 91, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on March 23, 2023. Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm, Sunday, March 26th at Rose Hill Cemetery, 6900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Ida Jean is survived by son Bruce (Ann) Luchen, Overland Park, Kansas; son Andrew (Andrea) Luchen, Olathe, Kansas; son Charles (Jennifer) Luchen, Overland Park, Kansas; her grandchildren Eric Luchen, Katie Luchen, Alex (Jennifer) Luchen, Michael (Gina) Luchen, Brad Luchen and great-grandsons, Vasileios Luchen and Cyrus Luchen. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Renee Schere, Dallas, Texas, and nieces.

She is preceded in death by husband Maurice (Maury) Luchen, parents Harry and Julie Schere and brother Stanley Schere.

Ida Jean was born December 28, 1931 and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She joined the USO when she was 20 years old during the Korean War. She met her husband, Maury, who was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas, during this time. He would drive back and forth to Kansas City on weekends to see Ida Jean. They got married on New Year’s Day in 1955 and were married for 60 years until Maury’s death in 2015. During their marriage, she and Maury traveled around the world on numerous trips. A favorite destination was Israel, which they visited three times.

Ida Jean enjoyed family gatherings and visiting with her grandchildren. She especially loved all her dogs throughout the years. She was a member of The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah, Overland Park, Kansas.

