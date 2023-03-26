  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ida Jean Luchen

December 28, 1931 – March 23, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Ida Jean Luchen, 91, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on March 23, 2023. Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm, Sunday, March 26th at Rose Hill Cemetery, 6900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah or a charity of the donor’s choice.