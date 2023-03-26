  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Helen Louise McManus

Overland Park, Kansas – Helen Louise McManus passed away March 24, 2023.

Helen graduated Blessed Sacrament Elementary, Lillis High School and Mt. Saint Scholastica College with her degree in Biology. She worked as a laboratory technician for the Upsher Laboratories of KC prior to her marriage in 1957 to James Joseph McManus. Mr. McManus, who was the owner of James McManus & Co. Certified Public Accountants, preceded her in death in 1989.