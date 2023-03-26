Helen Louise McManus

Helen graduated Blessed Sacrament Elementary, Lillis High School and Mt. Saint Scholastica College with her degree in Biology. She worked as a laboratory technician for the Upsher Laboratories of KC prior to her marriage in 1957 to James Joseph McManus. Mr. McManus, who was the owner of James McManus & Co. Certified Public Accountants, preceded her in death in 1989.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Johanna and James Lawless; two brothers, Pierce Michael and James; and four sisters, Mary, Katherine, Anna and Geraldine.

She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and the many years with the Sulgrave and Regency bridge groups. Helen’s memberships included Visitation Catholic Church and its Altar Society, Seaton Center, Good Shepherd Manor, Our Lady of Mercy Country Home, Benedictine Alumni and the Rockhurst Circle.

Helen is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews. For those wishing, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Pierce Michael Lawless Sr. Scholarship Fund C/O Rockhurst High School, 9301 State Line Rd., Kansas City, MO 64114.

The family would like to thank Dolly Latorre and Lucille Tutera and the staff at The Atriums for the wonderful home and care they provided for Helen the last 12 years.

Mass and Life Celebration will be held at a later date.