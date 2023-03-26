  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dennis M. O’Connor

Nov. 6, 1942 – March 21, 2023

Dennis passed peacefully into the arms of God on March 21, 2023. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. with the Visitation following until the Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, MO.