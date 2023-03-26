Dennis M. O’Connor

Dennis passed peacefully into the arms of God on March 21, 2023. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. with the Visitation following until the Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, MO.

Denny was born to Thomas and Rose O’Connor November 6, 1942, in Kansas City, MO.Denny’s love for the Lord began in grade school, where he was an alter server at Christ the King. He enjoyed much of his childhood years visiting cousins on the farm in Nebraska.

Denny met Wilma Carpenter, who became his bride of sixty years, prior to graduating from Hogan High School. They raised their two children and adopted grandson in the Kansas City area. He so loved being involved with supporting his children’s school activities by volunteering countless hours at Notre Dame de Sion, Cure of Ars, sporting events and Cub Scouts. Much of the family time was spent at Lake of the Ozarks, where Denny and Wilma always had an open door to all. His love and support of family will always be cherished.

He had a long career of thirty years in the trucking industry. Denny’s strong devotion to God taught him strength and commitment to the Catholic church throughout his life. His big heart and spirit of giving, as well as his willingness to help others, and keen sense of humor could be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a great friend to many. He had a gentle smile and love that will never be forgotten, and will be carried on by those whom he touched.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Rose O’Connor, sister Mary Katherine O’Connor, son John O’Connor and wife Wilma O’Connor.

Denny is survived by his daughter Stacey and husband Larry of Tulsa, OK, Johnathan O’Connor of Prairie Village, KS, granddaughters Jessica O’Connor of Overland Park, KS, Shannon O’Connor of Olathe, KS, grandsons Connor Thetford of Dallas, TX, Cameron Thetford of Sacramento, CA, and six great grandchildren.