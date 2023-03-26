Charles Leins

Dr. Leins practiced general dentistry in Olathe. He is well loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, and large family. His life is characterized by his deep care for his family as well as his many friends, patients, and office staff.

He was preceded by his father Edward K. Leins and his mother Adeline Leins.

He is survived by his wife Angela, daughter Amy Leins, son Dr. Michael Leins (Darla), his grandchildren Michelle Leins, Asher Leins, and his siblings Jan Patton, Bill Leins, Barbara Henderson, Pat Leins, Joan Bliss (Don), Dr. Ed Leins (Vanessa), Dr. Leo Leins (Kelly), Brenda Katz (Fred).

Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park on Tuesday, March 28th with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the reception hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park and/or Conception Abbey and Seminary College in Conception, MO.