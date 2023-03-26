Charles Leins

Overland Park, Kansas – Dr. Charles Edward Leins, age 73, Overland Park, Kansas passed away March 22nd, 2023 surrounded by family.
Dr. Leins practiced general dentistry in Olathe. He is well loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, and large family. His life is characterized by his deep care for his family as well as his many friends, patients, and office staff.
He was preceded by his father Edward K. Leins and his mother Adeline Leins.
He is survived by his wife Angela, daughter Amy Leins, son Dr. Michael Leins (Darla), his grandchildren Michelle Leins, Asher Leins, and his siblings Jan Patton, Bill Leins, Barbara Henderson, Pat Leins, Joan Bliss (Don), Dr. Ed Leins (Vanessa), Dr. Leo Leins (Kelly), Brenda Katz (Fred).
Funeral services will be held at the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park on Tuesday, March 28th with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the reception hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park and/or Conception Abbey and Seminary College in Conception, MO.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1