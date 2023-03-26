Carl E. Orser

Carl Edward Orser was born June 14, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to Loren A. and Iona C. Orser. At age 1 the family moved to Merriam, Kansas where he attended Merriam Grade School and graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1958. His goal was to become a farmer but instead joined his father’s business Shawnee Steel & Welding which he led for the next 50 years. Carl’s ability to lead and motivate employees was in part the reason many worked for the company for decades.

His belief that you had to get involved to make things happen was evident in the many trade associations he gave his time and resources to. He was always supportive to the progress of Merriam and was twice honored as Citizen of the Year by the Merriam Chamber of Commerce. For over 30 years Carl served as Advisory Program Chair for the Olathe High School and Johnson County Community College welding programs. He was a mentor to many students who became talented craftsmen.

He was a loving and nurturing father who was always there for his two daughters. Some of their fondest memories were at the farm riding horses and learning to drive a tractor and his truck. Because of his patience they learned that even little setbacks were just a part of life. He taught them to never give up, just keep moving forward.

In March of 1981 he married Carol Busch, a farm girl who shared his love of farming. They remained sweethearts for 42 years. As a grandfather he was always fun and often silly, much to their delight. He offered encouragement and support as they became young adults.

For years he was better known to many in the Merriam/Shawnee area as Santa Claus. In his red suit, with ponies and sleigh, he arrived in Old Shawnee Town and listened to every child’s Christmas wishes.

After retirement in 2008 he spent more time fishing with his brothers, gardening, and farming. After many years of vacationing in Estes Park, Colorado, Carl and Carol began spending summers there. He loved riding horses in the mountains, walking the dog and watching evening shadows on the mountains with Carol.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jane Davis and brother, James Orser. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol; daughters, Kelly Orser and Beth Foley (Bill); sister, Lorna Meyers; brothers John (Carolyn) and Bill (Linda) Orser; grandchildren Abby and Todd Ferguson and Emma Foley.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 30th at 1:30 followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:30 at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall, Overland Park, KS 66207.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s name to Boys Grow, 9301 E. 147th. Street, Kansas City, MO 64149 or Heartspring 8700 W. 29th St. N, Wichita, KS 67226.