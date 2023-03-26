  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Carl E. Orser

June 14, 1940 – March 4, 2023

Carl Edward Orser was born June 14, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to Loren A. and Iona C. Orser. At age 1 the family moved to Merriam, Kansas where he attended Merriam Grade School and graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1958. His goal was to become a farmer but instead joined his father’s business Shawnee Steel & Welding which he led for the next 50 years. Carl’s ability to lead and motivate employees was in part the reason many worked for the company for decades.