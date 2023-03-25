  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Feedback wanted for Library website refresh

The Johnson County Library needs your feedback on their new website.

Johnson County Library’s website is a key portal into the Library system’s vast array of programs, information and services.

The website was last overhauled in 2014 and is due for a refresh. To that end, a Library team of professionals is conducting a usability study this year, reaching out to patrons for their ideas and suggestions on how to make the website as user-friendly as possible.