  Kaylie McLaughlin

Contentious Olathe apartment plan on Lenexa city line wins key approval

A rendering of the proposed Woodland Forest apartments planned on the last slice of the Woodland Corridor development zone. As designed, the proposal would bring roughly 350 luxury apartment units to northern Olathe near the border with Lenexa

The Woodland Forest proposal would bring roughly 350 luxury apartment units to northern Olathe, along K-10 near the border with Lenexa. Image courtesy city of Olathe.

The Woodland Forest apartment project near K-10 and Woodland Road near Olathe’s border with Lenexa is one step closer to reality.

Earlier this week, a divided Olathe City Council voted 4-3 to approve a preliminary site development plan and attached rezoning request that will bring multifamily housing to the last leg of the Woodland Corridor area in that city.

