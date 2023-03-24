  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Tacos El Gall Mission plans to bring its Kansas City Mexican restaurant menu to 5038 Lamar.

Tacos El Gallo, a Kansas City-based Mexican restaurant, is opening at 5038 Lamar Avenue in Mission. Photo via Tacos El Gallo Facebook page.

Tacos El Gallo, a Kansas City-based Mexican restaurant, is opening a location in Mission.

The Mexican restaurant is poised to take over the former The Corner Lalo’s Kitchen space at 5038 Lamar Ave.

