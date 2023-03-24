  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Gov. Kelly visits Shawnee Mission Special Education programs

Each and every day, students, staff, and families work together to help students in Shawnee Mission’s Special Education programs achieve their personal best.

 This week, Governor Laura Kelly visited Shawnee Mission South High School to learn about special education programs in Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) schools. While touring, she took time to talk with those who have first-hand knowledge of just how important these programs are.