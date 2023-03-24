Three Shawnee Mission high school journalism programs and their advisers received recognition from the Kansas Legislature this week.
State Rep. Jo Ella Hoye, a Democrat from Lenexa, sponsored a proclamation honoring the advisers and programs at Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission North and Shawnee Mission Northwest.
The proclamation recognizes the advisers and their programs’ long-standing achievements as some of the best scholastic journalism programs in the country.
Schools all recently named to national Pacemaker 100 list
- The National Scholastic Press Association’s Pacemaker 100 list released last fall recognized the top 100 student-run publications in the U.S. over the last 100 years.
- SM Northwest’s Lair yearbook came in at #1 overall, while SM North’s Indian yearbook landed at #4 and SM East’s Hauberk tied for #9.
- These publications and their current advisers — SM Northwest’s Susan Massy, SM North’s Becky Tate and SM East’s Dow Tate — were all originally recognized for making The Pacemaker 100 in November.
Proclamation announced on floor of Kansas House
- Shawnee Mission is the only school district in the country with three schools in The Pacemaker 100 top 10, making these programs “the best of the best,” Hoye said.
- Hoye also noted Massy’s upcoming retirement and thanked her for her dedication to Shawnee Mission students.
- “It is an honor to present a special recognition to some exemplary Kansas journalists who strive to report objectively and fairly while sharing their talents on behalf of their schools,” Hoye said.
Advisers say the proclamation highlights students’ work
- Dow Tate said the statehouse recognition gives a “megaphone for the work that these kids are doing.”
- He added that it’s never about awards and that students are striving to meet the high expectations that their audiences — other students and their school communities — have come to expect of them.
- Massy said she can’t think of a better place for students to be in than the journalism programs in Shawnee Mission, which teach life skills.
- Becky Tate agreed and said she hopes future SNM North students who enter the journalism program learn how to be leaders and get things done.
- “I’ll tell the kids, I think 20 years from now whatever you learned in your AP class, you’re still going to be using the skills you learned in here, I think that’ll surpass everything you learn,” Becky said.
Watch the brief ceremony for yourself
- The House Chamber proceedings from Wednesday, March 22 are on the Kansas Legislature’s YouTube channel.
- The embedded video below starts just before Hoye starts her remarks recognizing Becky, Dow and Massy, as well as their schools’ journalism programs.
