  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission journalism programs get statehouse honor

Shawnee Mission journalism programs were recognized for their achievements by the Kansas Legislature.

Three Shawnee Mission journalism programs and their current advisers received a proclamation from the Kansas Legislature honoring the programs' recent achievements. Above, the advisers, current and former students at the statehouse. Photo courtesy David Massy

Three Shawnee Mission high school journalism programs and their advisers received recognition from the Kansas Legislature this week.

State Rep. Jo Ella Hoye, a Democrat from Lenexa, sponsored a proclamation honoring the advisers and programs at Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission North and Shawnee Mission Northwest.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.