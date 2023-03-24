  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee high school grads looking to enter workforce have new scholarship opportunity

Students in USD 232, which covers western Shawnee, learn in a carpentry class in spring 2022. A new Shawnee Chamber of Commerce Scholarship seeks to help Shawnee students apply those skills in the workforce. File photo courtesy USD 232.

The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce is hoping to connect students with careers in skilled trades through a new scholarship program.

Students who are graduating from high school and interested in pursuing a career as a contractor, construction worker, electrician, carpenter or as another type of skilled tradesperson can apply for a $1,000 Shawnee Economic Development Council Career Ready Scholarship.

