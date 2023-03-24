The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce is hoping to connect students with careers in skilled trades through a new scholarship program.
Students who are graduating from high school and interested in pursuing a career as a contractor, construction worker, electrician, carpenter or as another type of skilled tradesperson can apply for a $1,000 Shawnee Economic Development Council Career Ready Scholarship.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1