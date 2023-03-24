  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Richard S. “Gus” Bean

Richard “Gus” Steven Bean was born in Wichita, Kansas on July 2, 1956, to Daphne (Westwood) and William Alexander and later adopted by Bruce Bean and Catherine (Brewer) Baker.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Melody (Bohrer), daughters Sarah (Andy) Thompson, Andrea (Brandon) Jewett, Kayla, sons Rodney, and Michael (Rachel) Bean, five grandchildren, Elise, Riley, Zachary, Grace and Luna Mae, his mother Catherine Baker, as well as numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins.