Richard Allen “Dick” Borchardt

He was born February 14, 1944 to Dr. Elmer A. and Lucile (Carder) Borchardt in Lindsborg, Kansas.

He received his degree in Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Northwest Missouri State University.

Dick married Donna K McLarney on April 2, 1970.

He worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 19 years. He later worked for Defense Finance and Accounting for 14 years until Retirement.

He was a member of Abdallah Shrine in Overland Park, Kansas. He was also a previous member of Moila Shrine.

Dick enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching sports and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Elmer A. and Lucile Borchardt; and brother, Charles Borchardt.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Borchardt; sons, Matthew (Becky) and Rick Borchardt; grandsons, Parker and Gage Borchardt; extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.

Parish Rosary 4:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Family Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, Northwest Foundation, Inc., Maryville, Missouri or Donor’s Choice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.