Mike started his career with the United States Navy and ultimately retired from the Army National Guard 135th Battalion. He also worked as a civilian in the medical field receiving his RN degree.

Michael Gregory Barry was born September 9, 1946. He was 76 years old when he passed away due to an undetected quick battle with cancer.

Earlier in his academics, he studied at Calvary Bible College, eventually transferring to Bob Jones University to finish his master’s degree in Theology. He loved to teach and study scriptures and was involved with his church that he loved – Cross Fellowship. He is survived by his wife Maria, son Steve, daughter-in-law Tonya, and grandson Kameron, along with his younger brother Tom and sister Patricia.

In loving honor the services below will be held at:

Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens

Visitation Service: Friday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Funeral Service: Friday, March 31 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Burial Service: Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens (directly following funeral service)